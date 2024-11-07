iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. 9,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
