Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $280.63 and last traded at $279.82, with a volume of 474654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.