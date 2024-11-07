Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 5,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 12,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Down 6.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.
