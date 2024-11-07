Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.85), with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.70).

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

