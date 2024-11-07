Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 12,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $209,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,462,818.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 2,471,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.70. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 168.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 466,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 99,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 154,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

