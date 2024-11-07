McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. 3,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

