McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MUX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 716,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,817. The firm has a market cap of $473.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

