Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €153.35 ($168.52) and last traded at €153.60 ($168.79). Approximately 148,117 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €154.05 ($169.29).
Merck KGaA Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €161.25.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.