National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. National CineMedia updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.1 %

NCMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 589,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

