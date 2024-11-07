Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.53. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

