Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NOG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,061. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
