nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
NVT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 3,224,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.
Insider Transactions at nVent Electric
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.