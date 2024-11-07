Plexus (LON:POS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.12), with a volume of 401297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Plexus Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.18 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.29.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

