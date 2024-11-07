Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 52,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.