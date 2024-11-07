Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.08. 967,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,380. Qualys has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

