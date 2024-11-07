Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 2.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.67. 19,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 47,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
