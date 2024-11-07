Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE:RCL traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.52. 1,762,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,506. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

