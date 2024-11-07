Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $147.31. The company had a trading volume of 548,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,435. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

