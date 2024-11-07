Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,045,224.76 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,354.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,640. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

