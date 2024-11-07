Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Sempra has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,746. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
