Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. 807,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 230,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Simply Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Simply Company Profile
Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs.
Recommended Stories
