Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 321,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 807,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$377.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.