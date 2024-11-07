Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 3,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 41,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

