Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 1,349,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,183. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

