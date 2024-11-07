Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.120-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,221. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. Stantec has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

