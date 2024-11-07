StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Hold

Nov 7th, 2024

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

