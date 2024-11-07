StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Hold

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.