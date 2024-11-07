Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,397. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.