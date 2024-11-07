TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%.

TIM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 768,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,954. TIM has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TIMB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

