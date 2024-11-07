urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 19,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

urban-gro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 35.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Featured Articles

