WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.87. Approximately 119,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 119,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,198.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 432,877 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $24,500,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3,927.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 260,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $11,344,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 202,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,983 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

