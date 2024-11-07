Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.63. 59,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

