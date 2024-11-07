Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. 891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
Yellow Cake Trading Up 5.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
