11,204 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

