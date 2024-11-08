2,683 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after buying an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after buying an additional 390,171 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $73.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

