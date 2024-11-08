7,998 Shares in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Acquired by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $816.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.