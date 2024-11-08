ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,517. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.24 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.67.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

