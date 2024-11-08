ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 9,416 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

FMB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 22,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

