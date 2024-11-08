ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 790,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

