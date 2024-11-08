ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 717 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

