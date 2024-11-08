Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

Accuray stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 180,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.40. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

