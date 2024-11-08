Affirm Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 90,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 19% compared to the typical volume of 76,123 call options.

Affirm Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,878,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,256. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Affirm by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 176,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,808,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

