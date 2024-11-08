Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

