Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Allient has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Allient has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allient to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Allient stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,985. Allient has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allient will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

