American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.88. 73,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,626. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.