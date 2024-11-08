AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

AME traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.15. 120,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,207. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK has a one year low of $147.12 and a one year high of $192.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.