AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.86 and last traded at $187.84, with a volume of 79149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 72.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,188,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

