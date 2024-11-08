Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.53 and last traded at $258.76, with a volume of 18016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 65.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.