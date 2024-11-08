ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MT traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 2,191,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

