Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 155987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

