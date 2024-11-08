ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $144.42 and last traded at $146.57. Approximately 2,646,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,904,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

ARM Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KP Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

